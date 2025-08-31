Angels Notes: Halos Sign Pitcher, Manager Calls Out Rookie, More
The Los Angeles Angels broke a brief losing streak Saturday, taking a win over the Houston Astros by a score of 4-1.
In other news, the Halos signed relief pitcher Connor Brogdon recently, bringing the right-hander back on a minor league deal after he elected free agency earlier this month.
Additionally, Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery called out rookie second baseman Christian Moore after the Angels loss Friday for giving up on a play.
“You’ve got to stay with the play,” Montgomery said. “I thought he still might have had a shot if he continued with the play.”
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Legend Already Making Major Impact on Rookie Christian Moore
Angels Manager Calls Out Rookie for Critical Mistake in Loss
Angels Re-Sign Former Phillies, Dodgers Veteran Pitcher
Trade Addition Continues to Struggle With Los Angeles Angels
Angels GM Declined to Answer Question Regarding Who Will Manage Angels in 2026
Angels Manager Thinks Mike Trout is Distracted Amid Brutal Slump
Angels Pitcher Has Elbow Injury, Will Undergo More Testing
Angels' Jo Adell Has Already Hit His Huge Goal
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.