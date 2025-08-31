Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Sign Pitcher, Manager Calls Out Rookie, More

Aaron Coloma

Aug 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Oswald Peraza (10) laughs with second baseman Christian Moore (4) as he is replaced by outfielder Niko Kavadas (20) during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels broke a brief losing streak Saturday, taking a win over the Houston Astros by a score of 4-1.

In other news, the Halos signed relief pitcher Connor Brogdon recently, bringing the right-hander back on a minor league deal after he elected free agency earlier this month.

Additionally, Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery called out rookie second baseman Christian Moore after the Angels loss Friday for giving up on a play.

“You’ve got to stay with the play,” Montgomery said. “I thought he still might have had a shot if he continued with the play.”

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

