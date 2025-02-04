Angels Notes: Halos Sign Pitcher, Miss Out on Star Free Agent, Lose Infielder to AL West Rival
The Los Angeles Angels had an aggressive start to free agency wasting no time improving their roster.
After the first few deals and signings, the Angels seemed to have the workings of a team looking to contend. Since the start of December, name after name has seemingly been linked to the Angels and then went to an opposing team, and the same occurred Sunday night with a star pitcher landing with an American League team.
The same rang true for a former Angels infielder as he went on to a rival in the AL West instead of returning to L.A. where he enjoyed a solid minor league year.
Although not a major league signing, the Halos signed a relief pitcher to a minor league deal who shows promise to one day work through the farm system and onto the Angels roster.
And finally, a former Angels pitcher found himself on a National League contender's minor league roster. He made minimal MLB appearances, but had an above-average season in Triple-A last season.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
