Angels Notes: Halos Sign Reliever, Massive Mike Trout Update, $100 Million Contract Prediction
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Toronto Blue Jays, 8-5, on Thursday and dropped to 15-21 on the year.
As the bullpen is in clear need of some changes, a veteran reliever has been signed to help bolster the pitching roster with his World Series experience. The right-hander has two Fall Classic titles to his name and will be a familiar face to the organization.
Additionally, the Halos have been without superstar Mike Trout, but manager Ron Washington provided a massive update on his road to recovery. A bad lunge to first base caused the three-time MVP to bruise multiple bones in his surgically-repaired knee last week.
Finally, a member of the squad is predicted to cost upwards of $100 million in the future, per one of baseball's best insiders. The 24-year-old is already surging to new heights this season after a formidable 2024.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Sign Veteran World Series Champion Reliever Released By AL West Rival
Angels Manager Provides Massive Mike Trout Update Amid Injury Recovery
Angels Star Predicted to Cost $100 Million in Future Free Agency, Says Insider
Angels Star Among Early-Season MVP Favorite, According to MLB Experts
Angels Manager Teaches Harsh Lesson to Veteran After Stupid Mistake
Angels Predicted to Take Surprise Player in Latest MLB Mock Draft
