Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Sign Reliever, Unfortunate Ben Joyce Announcement, Massive Roster Move

Gabe Smallson

Aug 20, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Ben Joyce (44) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Aug 20, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Ben Joyce (44) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Baltimore Orioles, 4-1, on Friday as they dropped to 15-22 on the year.

Ahead of the loss, the Halos signed a veteran reliever to help bolster a struggling bullpen. The right-hander had a productive 2024 campaign with the Cincinnati Reds, posting a career-low ERA in his fourth-most appearances.

In less fortunate pitching news, the Halos made a bleak announcement regarding Ben Joyce. The reliever is set to miss more time than previously expected in this new wrinkle of his recovery.

Finally, there was some more roster shuffling as the Angels put an outfielder on the injured list and optioned a key pitcher to High-A. There was promising news that came out of it as it led to an MLB debut for a young outfielder on his birthday.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Sign Free Agent Reliever Amid Bullpen Struggles

Angels Make Unfortunate Announcement Regarding Ben Joyce's Injury Recovery

Angels Place Outfielder on IL, Option Key Pitcher Amid Massive Roster Shuffle

Struggling Angels Outfielder Knows the Solution to Get Back on Track

Angels All-Star Scratched From Lineup With Injury

Veteran Cut By Angels Signs in Mexican League

Angels Make Change to Coaching Staff

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News