Angels Notes: Halos Sign Reliever, Unfortunate Ben Joyce Announcement, Massive Roster Move
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Baltimore Orioles, 4-1, on Friday as they dropped to 15-22 on the year.
Ahead of the loss, the Halos signed a veteran reliever to help bolster a struggling bullpen. The right-hander had a productive 2024 campaign with the Cincinnati Reds, posting a career-low ERA in his fourth-most appearances.
In less fortunate pitching news, the Halos made a bleak announcement regarding Ben Joyce. The reliever is set to miss more time than previously expected in this new wrinkle of his recovery.
Finally, there was some more roster shuffling as the Angels put an outfielder on the injured list and optioned a key pitcher to High-A. There was promising news that came out of it as it led to an MLB debut for a young outfielder on his birthday.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
