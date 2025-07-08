Angels Notes: Halos Sign Silver Slugger, Ex-Angel Tragically Dies at 44, Major Trade Predictions
The Los Angeles Angels opened a three-game series against the division rival Texas Rangers with a 6-5 walk-off win, as they improved to 44-46 on the season. They are now four games out of the final AL Wild Card spot.
In other news, the Halos signed Silver Slugger utility man and former Angel Brandon Drury to a minor league deal, who could help fill in for injured infielders Christian Moore and Yoan Moncada if he performs in Triple-A.
Additionally, former Angels draft pick and 2005 World Series champion with the Chicago White Sox Bobby Jenks passed away at age 44 after a battle with adenocarcinoma, a form of stomach cancer. The Angels drafted Jenks in 2000, though he never made an MLB appearance for the club.
Finally, with the Angels predicted to be buyers at the trade deadline due to their unexpected presence in the playoff race, they could make a move on Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez. The 2025 NL All-Star reserve has mashed 28 homers this year and is tied for the second-most RBIs in baseball with 74.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Make Roster Move, Place Key Reliever on Injured List
Angels' Yusei Kikuchi Got Emotional After Receiving All-Star Nod
Angels Linked to $66 Million All-Star Anthony Rendon Replacement in Blockbuster Move
Angels Sign Silver Slugger Utility Man in Free Agency
Angels' Christian Moore, Manager Don't Seem to Agree on Return Timeline
Former Angels Draft Pick Tragically Dies at 44
Angels Pitcher Receives All-Star Honor, While Jo Adell, Zach Neto Get Snubbed
Angels Predicted to Trade Star Outfielder at Deadline in Blockbuster Move
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.