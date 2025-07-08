Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Sign Silver Slugger, Ex-Angel Tragically Dies at 44, Major Trade Predictions

Aaron Coloma

Aug 30, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Brandon Drury (23) runs after hitting an RBI single against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels opened a three-game series against the division rival Texas Rangers with a 6-5 walk-off win, as they improved to 44-46 on the season. They are now four games out of the final AL Wild Card spot.

In other news, the Halos signed Silver Slugger utility man and former Angel Brandon Drury to a minor league deal, who could help fill in for injured infielders Christian Moore and Yoan Moncada if he performs in Triple-A.

Additionally, former Angels draft pick and 2005 World Series champion with the Chicago White Sox Bobby Jenks passed away at age 44 after a battle with adenocarcinoma, a form of stomach cancer. The Angels drafted Jenks in 2000, though he never made an MLB appearance for the club.

Finally, with the Angels predicted to be buyers at the trade deadline due to their unexpected presence in the playoff race, they could make a move on Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez. The 2025 NL All-Star reserve has mashed 28 homers this year and is tied for the second-most RBIs in baseball with 74.

