Angels Notes: Halos Sign Veteran Reliever, Finalize Major Roster Decision, Yoan Moncada Injury Update
The Los Angeles Angels made another move to bolster their already formidable looking bullpen days away from Opening Day. This World Series-winning right-handed reliever balances out what was a lefty-leaning bullpen as he has been officially inked to a minor league deal.
With uncertainty surrounding the final spot in the pitching rotation all spring long, manager Ron Washington has finally made a decision as to who will be the No. 5 pitcher to start the year. With so much talent and not enough spots in the rotation, the remaining pitcher will start the season in the bullpen.
Finally, another update regarding Yoan Moncada's mysterious thumb injury has come to light. Despite warming up without his brace ahead of Monday's game, it's unclear if the infielder will be ready for Opening Day.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
