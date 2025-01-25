Angels Notes: Halos Sign Veteran Slugger, Predicted to Add All-Star in Blockbuster Move
The Los Angeles Angels made another minor league addition on Friday, signing veteran utility man J.D. Davis. He'll likely have an invitation to big league spring training, where he'll look to impress enough to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster.
While the Angels have made only minor additions in recent weeks, one prediction has the team making a blockbuster move, signing All-Star slugger Pete Alonso on a four-year, $100 million contract.
The Angels reportedly met with the former New York Mets first baseman in free agency, and he would be a great fit on a Halos roster in need of more slug.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news:
Angels Tweets of the Day: