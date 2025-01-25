Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Sign Veteran Slugger, Predicted to Add All-Star in Blockbuster Move

Noah Camras

May 23, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman J.D. Davis (5) hits a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
May 23, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman J.D. Davis (5) hits a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels made another minor league addition on Friday, signing veteran utility man J.D. Davis. He'll likely have an invitation to big league spring training, where he'll look to impress enough to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster.

While the Angels have made only minor additions in recent weeks, one prediction has the team making a blockbuster move, signing All-Star slugger Pete Alonso on a four-year, $100 million contract.

The Angels reportedly met with the former New York Mets first baseman in free agency, and he would be a great fit on a Halos roster in need of more slug.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Sign Former 20-Homer Slugger, Veteran Utility Man

Angels Predicted to Land All-Star Pete Alonso in $100M Blockbuster Signing

Former Angels All-Star Engaged in Talks With NL Central Team

Angels a 'Possibility' for $63M Star Pitcher in Free Agency, Says Insider

Angels Still Expected to Make Multiple Big Additions in Free Agency

Angels Tweets of the Day:

Published
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for Halos Today. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 

Home/Angels News