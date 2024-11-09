Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Star Could Miss Beginning of 2025, GM Talks Offseason Plans, All-Star Reliever to LA?

Noah Camras

Apr 8, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) high fives outfielder Mike Trout (27) after the final out of the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Apr 8, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) high fives outfielder Mike Trout (27) after the final out of the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian spoke to reporters on Thursday, and revealed star shortstop Zach Neto underwent shoulder surgery that could keep him out for the beginning of the 2025 season.

Additionally, Minasian revealed the team is targeting starting pitching this offseason, even after the addition of right-handed pitcher Kyle Hendricks. Minasian also discussed what other positions he's looking to upgrade this offseason as the Angels look to get back on track after a franchise-worst 99-loss season in 2024.

The Angels need to upgrade both the starting rotation and the bullpen, and they were linked to an All-Star reliever hitting free agency.

Here's all the latest Angels news and stories (click the headline to see the full article):

Angels Star Zach Neto Underwent Surgery, Could Miss Beginning of 2025 Season

Angels GM Reveals Angels' Offseason Targets

Angels Linked to All-Star Reliever in Potential Blockbuster Free Agent Signing

Anthony Rendon Seems to Be Out of Angels' Plans: Report

Angels Reportedly Don't Want to Use Mike Trout at DH Next Season

Published
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for Halos Today. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 

Home/Angels News