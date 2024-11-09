Angels Notes: Halos Star Could Miss Beginning of 2025, GM Talks Offseason Plans, All-Star Reliever to LA?
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian spoke to reporters on Thursday, and revealed star shortstop Zach Neto underwent shoulder surgery that could keep him out for the beginning of the 2025 season.
Additionally, Minasian revealed the team is targeting starting pitching this offseason, even after the addition of right-handed pitcher Kyle Hendricks. Minasian also discussed what other positions he's looking to upgrade this offseason as the Angels look to get back on track after a franchise-worst 99-loss season in 2024.
The Angels need to upgrade both the starting rotation and the bullpen, and they were linked to an All-Star reliever hitting free agency.
Here's all the latest Angels news and stories (click the headline to see the full article):