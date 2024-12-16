Angels Notes: Halos Talking Blockbuster Trades, Looking for Anthony Rendon Replacement?
The Los Angeles Angels are sending a message to third baseman Anthony Rendon this offseason – either get it together and stay healthy or be replaced. Could the Angels strike a blockbuster trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for All-Star Nolan Arenado? Anything is possible.
Two other big-name players have piqued the Angels' interest with Los Angeles checking in with the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks regarding their third basemen.
The Angels are still looking to add one more pitcher this offseason and could be a good fit for a Southern California native who is coming off a World Series championship with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
