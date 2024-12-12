Angels Notes: Halos Tried to Sign Top Starting Pitcher, Anthony Rendon Replacement Already on Roster?
The Los Angeles Angels didn't sign left-handed starting pitcher Max Fried, who agreed to an eight-year, $218 million deal with the New York Yankees this week. However, they were reportedly interested, which is a great sign for their aggressiveness and potential willingness to spend the rest of the offseason.
In other Angels news, as the Halos seek out potential Anthony Rendon replacements at third base, is it possible the best option is already on the roster?
Here’s all the latest Angels news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Were in on $218 Million Free Agent Before He Signed With Yankees
Angels May Already Have Their Anthony Rendon Replacement in the Organization
Angels GM Provides Massive Injury Update on $33 Million Reliever Who Missed 2024 Season
Former Angels All-Star Drawing Interest From Multiple Big-Name Contenders
Free Agents Want to Join Angels, Says GM Perry Minasian
MLB Draft Lottery Results: Angels Move Up While Marlins, Rockies Fall