Angels Notes: Halos Wanted $75M Free Agent Pitcher, Arte Moreno Talks Sale of Team, Leadoff Hitter Revealed
The Los Angeles Angels were interested in making a blockbuster addition to the starting rotation this offseason.
Owner Arte Moreno revealed that the Angels made a push to sign All-Star right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.
However, in the end, Eovaldi re-signed with the American League West rival Texas Rangers on a three-year, $75 million deal.
In addition to discussing the Angels' offseason attempts, Moreno also addressed the potential sale of the team.
Moreno put the team up for sale in 2022 but took them off the market in January 2023.
And finally, the Angels' leadoff hitter for the 2025 season has been revealed. The top three of the lineup is known, too.
