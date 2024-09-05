Angels Notes: Huge Christian Moore Update, Reid Detmers on Demotion, Jack Kochanowicz's Lament
The Angels avenged their extra-innings loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday with a convincing, 10-1 win on Wednesday behind starter Griffin Canning.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed Wednesday:
Angels Provide Huge Update About Injured First-Round Pick
Christian Moore, the Angels' promising first-round pick, is dealing with a left meniscus injury which, for the time being at least, will not require surgery. The team remains cautiously optimistic about his recovery and immediate future.
Angels' Ron Washington Defends Intentionally Walking Shohei Ohtani: 'The Right Thing to Do'
Manager Ron Washington stood by his controversial decision to intentionally walk Shohei Ohtani during the 10th inning in Tuedsay's game against the Dodgers. Mookie Betts seemed fired up by the perceived slight, which Washington insisted was not meant as disrespect.
Angels' Reid Detmers Calls Time in Triple-A 'A Long Three Months'
Reid Detmers shared insights about his challenging three-month stint in Triple-A, revealing the struggles and growth during this period. His reflections provide an intimate look into the life and development of a pitcher.
Angels’ Ben Joyce Sets Pitch Speed Record
Ben Joyce makes headlines Tuesday with a new pitch speed record during a game against the Dodgers, sending waves of excitement across the baseball community. Joyce had previously put his name on the map with a 105.5-mph fastball, but now he owns a significant piece of MLB history.
Former GM's Draft Strategy, COVID-19 Shutdown Harmed Angels Pitcher's Development
Jack Kochanowicz's minor league development suffered due to strategic decisions and the COVID-19 shutdown, which was true of many players in the minors during the 2020 season. As a result, it took him some time to discover the form that eventually would allow him to reach the major leagues.
Angel Stadium Scoreboard Operator Has Light-Hearted Fun With Shohei Ohtani
Returning to Angel Stadium, Shohei Ohtani was humorously saluted on the scoreboard with a tongue-in-cheek acknowledgment of his historic six-year run in Anaheim. Tuesday's crowd included plenty of Dodger fans who could share in their enjoyment of the joke.