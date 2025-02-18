Angels Notes: Huge Mike Trout Announcement, Arte Moreno Breaks Silence, Zach Neto Update
The Los Angeles Angels will have a new center fielder in 2025.
On Monday, longtime center fielder Mike Trout revealed he would be moving to right field in 2025 in an effort to stay healthy.
Trout will also have his fair share of days at designated hitter, while the Angels look for their new center fielder of the future.
In other Angels news, owner Arte Moreno spoke on Monday at spring training, and provided a wide-ranging update on the state of the team.
And finally, Angels manager Ron Washington and general manager Perry Minasian provided an exciting update on shortstop Zach Neto as he aims to return sooner than expected after offseason surgery.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels' Superstar Mike Trout Announces Surprising Position Change for 2025 Season
Owner Arte Moreno Deflects Blame for Angels Struggles
Angels Shortstop Zach Neto Takes Huge Step In Recovery Process
Ron Washington Sets Major Goal for Angels Starting Pitcher This Year
Angels' Reid Detmers Still Believes He Can Be Frontline Starter in MLB
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.