Angels Notes: Huge Mike Trout Announcement, Arte Moreno Breaks Silence, Zach Neto Update

Noah Camras

Aug 2, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (27) in the dugout during the MLB game against the New York Mets at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels will have a new center fielder in 2025.

On Monday, longtime center fielder Mike Trout revealed he would be moving to right field in 2025 in an effort to stay healthy.

Trout will also have his fair share of days at designated hitter, while the Angels look for their new center fielder of the future.

In other Angels news, owner Arte Moreno spoke on Monday at spring training, and provided a wide-ranging update on the state of the team.

And finally, Angels manager Ron Washington and general manager Perry Minasian provided an exciting update on shortstop Zach Neto as he aims to return sooner than expected after offseason surgery.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

