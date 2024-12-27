Halos Today

Angels Notes: Infielder Announces Retirement, Halos Pursuing Free Agent Utility Man

Noah Camras

May 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Ehire Adrianza (13) congratulates right fielder outfielder Jo Adell (7) on his solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
A veteran infielder who spent the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Angels announced his retirement this week, bringing an end to his 12-year career. His final game at the MLB level will have come in an Angels uniform.

Additionally, the Angels are reportedly aggressively pursuing a free agent utility man. He would be a solid addition to an already active offseason from the Halos. He has to sign by Jan. 3 as he's an international free agent.

