Angels Notes: Injury Update on $33M Pitcher, Ex-Halos Find New Homes, Mike Trout Latest

Gabe Smallson

Apr 24, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) hits a home run during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels have had plenty of injury updates this offseason.

Recently, their big money relief pitcher received a positive update regarding his recovery. The team will finally get to see this right-hander pitch for the Halos in 2025.

Fans will not be able to see two former Angels play for their team this year as they watch a pair of pitchers find new homes. One was acquired via a six-player trade to a divisional rival while the other joined a lower-tier National League club.

A name that everyone would love to see back on the field is superstar Mike Trout. However, there's one important update on his 2025 season from manager Ron Washington.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels' $33 Million Pitcher Provides Major Injury Update Ahead of 2025 Season

Former Angels Pitcher Involved in Blockbuster Trade Joins NL Bottom-Feeder

Former Angels Pitcher Acquired in 6-Player Trade Signs With AL West Rival

Fantasy Baseball Owners Need to Hear the Latest Mike Trout Update From Angels Manager

Angels Outfielder Gets Honest About Mike Trout's Position Change

Angels Tweets of the Day:

