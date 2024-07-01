Angels Notes: Injury Updates, Winning Ways, Anthony Rendon's Eventual Return
Patrick Sandoval's Health and Return Updates
Los Angeles Angels' pitcher Patrick Sandoval appears closer to making his return to the mound following a stint on the injured list. Details on his recovery and expected return date give hope to the Angels' bullpen as they look to maintain their momentum in the league.
Celebrating a Significant Winning Streak
The Angels have achieved a notable milestone, securing a five-game winning streak for the first time in over a year with their recent 5-2 triumph over the Detroit Tigers. This victory underlines their potential to compete fiercely in the MLB this season.
Anthony Rendon's Anticipated Return
Angels infielder Anthony Rendon is set to return to the big leagues after his recovery period. The specific target date has been set, marking an important boost for the team's lineup.
Carlos Estévez's Acknowledgment to Angels Fans
Closer Carlos Estévez expressed gratitude towards Angels fans, crediting their support as a crucial factor in the team's recent successful run. His acknowledgment highlights the significant role fans play in boosting team morale.