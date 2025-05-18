Angels Notes: Jackson Merrill Could Have Been Angel, Infielder Injured Again, All-Star Named Trade Candidate
The Los Angeles Angels once had the chance to acquire star outfielder Jackson Merrill, but owner Arte Moreno was unwilling to trade Shohei Ohtani to the San Diego Padres at the time. Ohtani ended up signing a $700 million contract with the Dodgers once he hit free agency a few seasons later.
Yoan Moncada was not in Saturday's lineup for the Angels' second game of the Freeway Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Moncada re-aggravated the thumb injury that kept him on the injured list for a month in Friday night's 6-2 win over the defending champions.
An Angels All-Star has been named a trade candidate ahead of the deadline; however, the team's recent streak of success against the Dodgers could be a turning point for their season.
The Angels defeated the Dodgers 11-9 Saturday night to secure a series win.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Tweets of the Day:
