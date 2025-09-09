Angels Notes: Jo Adell Illness, Halos Promote Top Prospect, 50-Homer Slugger to LA?
The Los Angeles Angels opened the final series of a six-game homestand with a 12-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Monday.
Outfielder Jo Adell didn't feature for the Halos in the loss, as he was scratched prior to the game with vertigo. Matthew Lugo replaced Adell in right field and went 1-for-4.
In other news, the Angels promoted a top prospect, left-hander Sam Aldegheri, from Double-A to Triple-A on Monday. Aldegheri has helped the Halos in MLB this season while they were in a pinch, but is still very much in a developmental process.
Additionally, Jon Heyman of the New York Post linked the Angels to slugger Eugenio Suarez, who featured for the National League in the All-Star Game this season before being traded to their division rivals, the Seattle Mariners.
Suarez is set to become a free agent in the offseason, and should fit in the Halos' budget.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
