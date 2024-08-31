Angels Notes: Johnny Cueto DFA'd, GM Endorses Prospects, Zach Neto's Struggles
The Angels lost to the Seattle Mariners, 9-5, as pitcher Sam Aldegheri made history as the first pitcher born and raised in Italy to start a major league game.
Angels Prepare for Mariners with Significant Roster Changes
In a pivotal series opener against the Seattle Mariners, the Angels have designated a veteran pitcher for assignment while welcoming Sam Aldegheri to make his major league debut.
Former Angels Pitcher DFA'd by Astros
The Houston Astros have designated a former Angels reliever for assignment to make room for veteran outfielder Jason Heyward. Janson Junk debuted with the Angels in 2021 but now finds himself potentially moving to his third organization in 2024.
Angels’ GM Confident in Future Pitching Prospects
Despite challenges with their current rotation, Angels' GM Perry Minasian has expressed strong endorsement for two pitching prospects, setting sights on their development toward the 2026 season.
Jacob deGrom Might Return Against Angels
Jacob deGrom, renowned back-to-back Cy Young Award winner, is anticipated to make a comeback from a long injury hiatus during the Rangers' upcoming series against the Angels.
Zach Neto Battles Mental Challenges on Defense
Angels' shortstop Zach Neto — who made two errors Friday — discussed his ongoing struggles with the mental aspects of defense, despite a season of notable defensive improvements.