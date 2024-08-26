Angels Notes: Johnny Cueto's Minor League Struggles, Harsh Words From Taylor Ward
The Angels were swept out of Toronto in their four-game series, " target="_blank">losing Sunday's finale to the Blue Jays 8-2.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed Sunday:
Johnny Cueto Reflects on Minor League Challenges
Johnny Cueto shared his challenging experiences during his stint in the minor leagues. Describing his time there as tough, the veteran's candid retelling offers a glimpse into the emotional and professional hurdles he faced before joining the Angels' major league roster.
Ron Washington Sees Mentorship Role for Johnny Cueto
Angel’s coach Ron Washington expressed hope that Johnny Cueto will serve as a valuable mentor for the younger pitchers on the team. Cueto's extensive experience in the majors is seen as a vital asset in developing the Angels' pitching staff, reflecting a strategic approach to their short and long-term goals.
Taylor Ward Critiques Bowden Francis' Pitching
After a game that nearly saw pitcher Bowden Francis achieving a no-hitter against the Angels, outfielder Taylor Ward was unimpressed, commenting that “everything was hittable.” Ward's frank assessment was more likely a self-criticism than a diss, though it was easy for him to say. His home run broke up the no-hitter.
Arte Moreno Discusses Perry Minasian's Extension
Angels' owner Arte Moreno provided insights into the rationale behind extending Perry Minasian’s contract as the team's General Manager. Moreno's decision is based on strategic long-term planning for the team’s structure and success, emphasizing stability and continuity.