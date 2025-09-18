Angels Notes: Jose Soriano Scary Injury, Mike Trout Named Failure, Manager's Message to Prospect
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night, 9-2, falling to 69-83 on the year.
In the second inning of the game, right-handed pitcher Jose Soriano was hit by a line drive in the right forearm, and had to leave the game. It's currently unknown if he'll make his next start.
In other news, superstar outfielder Mike Trout was named the team's biggest failure of the 2025 season by an ESPN insider. Trout has not only put up the worst offensive numbers of his career, but he's been subjected to only playing as the team's designated hitter since returning from an early season knee injury.
Addionally, the team's best player this season, shortstop Zach Neto, is out for the season after being placed on the injured list earlier this week. He finishes his third season in the big leagues with a career-best .257/.319/.474 slash line, 26 home runs and an OPS of .793.
Finally, in Neto's absence, the Angels are giving an everyday opportunity to another top prospect shortstop. Acting manager Ray Montgomery had a message for the 21-year-old rookie.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
