Angels Notes: Kevin Pillar's Award, Huge Taylor Ward News, Extensions for Young Stars?
The Angels split a doubleheader with the New York Yankees on Wednesday, losing the first game 5-2 before winning the night game, 8-2. The Angels wrap up the three-game series Thursday.
Here's all the news you might have missed:
Angels Outfielder Receives Prestigious Weekly Award from MLB
Angels outfielder Kevin Pillar clinched a prestigious weekly MLB award, showcasing his exceptional defense even as he slides into retirement. It isn't the first such award for Pillar, who previously said he expects to hang up his cleats after the season, but it might be his last.
Will the Angels Sign Their Young Stars to Long-Term Contracts?
Talks have emerged about the Angels potentially securing their young stars, including catcher Logan O'Hoppe and shortstop Zach Neto, to long-term contracts. This move could be crucial for the team's future, locking in talent before they hit free agency.
Angels' Taylor Ward Gets His Biggest News This Season
Taylor Ward, who stayed with the Angels through the MLB trade deadline in July, has been placed on the paternity list. Ward is eligible to be away from the team until Friday and presumably could see his family grow by (at least) one in the meantime.