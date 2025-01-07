Angels Notes: Latest Anthony Santander Update, Retired Halo Finds Next Job
The Los Angeles Angels are still looking to make another big splash before the offseason wraps up.
With only a few big names left on the market, the Angels need to be aggressive if they want to make another major addition to the roster.
One of the names the Angels have been linked to in recent weeks is All-Star outfielder Anthony Santander.
The Angels are reportedly among three main teams competing for Santander. While he's received a reported $82 million offer from the Toronto Blue Jays, he could be waiting for a team to surpass the $100 million threshold.
In other Angels news, a recently retired Halos infielder has already found his next job. He's joining an American League contender on the player development staff.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Among 3 Teams Interested in $100M All-Star Free Agent
Angels Recently Retired Infielder Already Finds Next Job in MLB
Angels Infielder Could Undergo Major Position Change in 2025
Former Angels Shortstop Signing With Yankees
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Provides Update on $174M All-Star Target
Shohei Ohtani Played Role in Hyeseong Kim Choosing Dodgers Over Angels
Angels Tweets of the Day: