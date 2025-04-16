Angels Notes: Logan O'Hoppe Out for Unfortunate Reason, Halos Lose Again
The Los Angels Angels fell, 4-0, to the Texas Rangers Tuesday evening and moved to 9-7 on the year.
Unfortunately, the Angels did so without the powers of catcher Logan O'Hoppe as he missed the game due to an unfortunate reason. He is expected to be back this week.
Finally, amid the hot streak of Kyren Paris and his meteoric rise, an MLB scout has broken down why he believes it is too early to believe the hype. Paris is already matching and surpassing marks it took him 36 games to do in two combined seasons of major league play.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
