Angels Notes: Loss to Royals, Infielders on the Move, Mark Gubicza’s Honor
The Angels got an encouraging debut performance from Johnny Cueto but lost 3-0 to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, their second loss in the three-game series.
The Angels head to Toronto on Thursday for Game 1 of a four-game series.
Here's all the news you might have missed Wednesday:
Ex-Angels Infielder Finds New Home with Arizona Diamondbacks
A recently designated for assignment Angels infielder didn't wait long to join another team. The Arizona Diamondbacks quickly picked up Luis Guillorme, offering him a substantial role due to an injury to their star player, Ketel Marte.
Former Angel Steps In for Injured Braves’ Star
In similar waves of change, former Angels infielder Gio Urshela was signed by the Atlanta Braves following an injury to their mainstay third baseman, Austin Riley. With Riley sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, the Braves acted swiftly to fill this critical gap.
Mark Gubicza Honored in Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels broadcaster Mark Gubicza recently experienced a significant career highlight during a game in Kansas City — a city that has immensely contributed to his professional journey. The warm reception he received underlines the respect and admiration he garners across baseball communities.