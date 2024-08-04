Halos Today

Angels Notes: Luis Rengifo Hurt, Christian Moore's Fast Track, Brett Phillips Update

J.P. Hoornstra

August 3, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) hits a three run home run against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The Angels beat the New York Mets, 5-4 on Saturday, getting a three-run home run from Zach Neto to pull out the come-from-behind win.

Jose Soriano threw six shutout innings and Ben Joyce recorded his first career save. Here's what else you might have missed Saturday:

Luis Rengifo Placed on IL; Will Get Wrist Injury Re-Examined

Angels infielder Luis Rengifo has been placed on the injured list due to ongoing issues with his right wrist, necessitating further medical scans. This injury raises questions about his recent performance levels and whether it affected potential trade discussions.

Angels Promote Christian Moore After Just Two Games

Demonstrating confidence in their fresh talent, the Angels are fast-tracking Christian Moore, their top 2024 draft pick, to Double-A after only a couple of games with Low-A Inland Empire.

Yankees Sign Former Angels Outfielder Brett Phillips as a Pitcher

In an unexpected career twist, former Angels outfielder Brett Phillips has been signed by the New York Yankees, not for his batting but his pitching skills. Having previously pitched 5.1 innings in the MLB with less-than-ideal results, Phillips is eyeing a return to the major leagues against all odds.

J.P. Hoornstra

