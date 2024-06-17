Angels Notes: Luis Rengifo Injured, Ron Washington Reflects, Former Angel DFA'd
The Angels' 13-6 loss to the San Francisco Giants loomed large over a weekend that saw the Halos take two of three games in a rematch of the 2002 World Series. A key player was lost to injury, topping the headlines you need to catch up on from Sunday:
Luis Rengifo Injury Update
In a concerning development, Angels infielder Luis Rengifo sustained a wrist contusion that forced him to leave Sunday's game early. The versatile infielder is hitting .317 and could be a prime trade deadline candidate if the Angels look to rebuild.
Ron Washington Reflects on the Season
Angels manager Ron Washington candidly discussed the team's missed opportunities this season, reflecting on what might have been and the lessons learned.
Focus on Player Development for 2024
Angels General Manager Perry Minasian speaks on the importance of player development for the 2024 season, putting aside the trade deadline rumors to focus on building — an ominous sign that some of the team's veteran players could be dealt by the deadline.
Niko Goodrum Designated for Assignment
In a quick turn of events, infielder Niko Goodrum, recently picked up by the Angels, has been designated for assignment by his new team, the Pittsburgh Pirates.