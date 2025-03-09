Angels Notes: Luis Rengifo Injury, Blockbuster Trade Prediction, Halos Star to Yankees?
Los Angeles Angels utility man Luis Rengifo's 2024 campaign was cut short because of a wrist injury that required season-ending surgery.
It appears the 28-year-old has not been able to evade injury this spring as he was scratched from Saturday's lineup because of hamstring tightness.
Reliever Kenley Jansen was one of the Angels' biggest signings of the offseason, but one prediction has him leaving Anaheim at the trade deadline.
The New York Yankees are having difficulties with their starting lineup this spring, which has propelled one baseball insider to suggest the Bronx Bombers trade for a surprising Angels star.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
