Angels Notes: Major Injury Announcements, Halos Urged to Make Big Upgrade, Brutal Walk-Off Loss

Gabe Smallson

Jun 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Sam Bachman (40) throws to the plate during the tenth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels lost in walk-off fashion, 6-4, to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday evening as they fell to 17-24.

Ahead of the defeat, the Angels made a major announcement about two currently injured bullpen pieces ramping up toward a return. One of the two relievers has yet to debut with the team despite being signed ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Additionally, the Halos are urged by an MLB insider to make an upgrade at a key position. At the very least, there is an organizational lack in this area, and more depth is never a bad thing to have in the big leagues.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

