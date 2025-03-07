Angels Notes: Major Offseason Trade Development, Mike Trout Getting Advice From Perfect Person
The Los Angeles Angels didn't end up trading outfielder Taylor Ward this offseason, but it wasn't due to a lack of interest.
According to one recent report, the Kansas City Royals tried trading for Ward from the Angels this winter.
However, the Halos clearly decided to hold onto Ward as they look to contend in 2025.
In other Angels news, star outfielder Mike Trout is continuing his transition to right field, and is getting advice from the perfect person — someone who made this exact move late in his career.
The Angels are hoping the position change keeps Trout healthy for a full season, and much healthier for the rest of his career.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
AL Contender Tried Trading for Angels Star Outfielder This Offseason: Report
Mike Trout Getting Advice on Position Change From Angels Legend Who Did it Before
Angels Star Details Tragic Family Health Incidents From This Offseason
Retired Angels All-Star Outfielder Wants to Become MLB Manager
Former Angels Infielder Signs Late Spring Deal With NL Powerhouse
