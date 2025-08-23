Halos Today

Angels Notes: Major Roster Move, Kenley Jansen in ‘Tremendous Pain,’ More

Nelson Espinal

Aug 22, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) reacts in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 22, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) reacts in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels lost 3-2 to the Chicago Cubs on Friday, after heading into the ninth tied at two runs each.

Tyler Anderson had a quality start, only giving up two runs, and the rest of the bullpen was solid until a banged-up Kenley Jansen took the mound.

The 37-year-old closer is dealing with a rib injury that he picked up in the gym, and he has been getting treatment to avoid a stint on the injured list.

Jansen gave up a solo shot to National League MVP candidate Pete Crow-Armstrong, and the Angels could not respond in the bottom of the ninth.

Yoan Moncada hit two homers in the game, but it was not enough.

The Angels made a major roster move before the game, activating relief pitcher Robert Stephenson from the injured list and moving down a pitcher who never made an appearance on the roster.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Activate $33 Million Reliever, Send Down Pitcher Without Him Getting Into Game

Is Kenley Jansen Going on Injured List? Angels Star Answers

Angels Could Get Significant Bullpen Reinforcement Back This Weekend

Famous Tik Toker Who Ran Across Angel Stadium Field Mid-Game Posts Video Of Incident

Angels' Zach Neto Provides Huge Injury Update, Reveals Return Timeline

Angels' Kenley Jansen Reveals Injury, Says It Occurred in Gym

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/Angels News