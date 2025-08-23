Angels Notes: Major Roster Move, Kenley Jansen in ‘Tremendous Pain,’ More
The Los Angeles Angels lost 3-2 to the Chicago Cubs on Friday, after heading into the ninth tied at two runs each.
Tyler Anderson had a quality start, only giving up two runs, and the rest of the bullpen was solid until a banged-up Kenley Jansen took the mound.
The 37-year-old closer is dealing with a rib injury that he picked up in the gym, and he has been getting treatment to avoid a stint on the injured list.
Jansen gave up a solo shot to National League MVP candidate Pete Crow-Armstrong, and the Angels could not respond in the bottom of the ninth.
Yoan Moncada hit two homers in the game, but it was not enough.
The Angels made a major roster move before the game, activating relief pitcher Robert Stephenson from the injured list and moving down a pitcher who never made an appearance on the roster.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
