Angels Notes: Major Schedule Change, Recently-Traded Pitcher Already DFA’d
The Los Angeles Angels have a few edits to their future scheduling because of a local NBA team.
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in a playoff series with the Minnesota Timberwolves and will be headed to Minneapolis on April 25 and 27. Since the Halos also play the Minnesota Twins these days, and the two locations of the games are right next to each other, the baseball games are being bumped in an effort to ease traffic in the area.
In other Angels news, a Halos pitcher who was traded right before Opening Day has already been designated for assignment by his new team, the Atlanta Braves. The Braves made a trade for a right-hander and DFA'd the southpaw in the process.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Schedule Shaken Up Due to Lakers Playoffs Games
Angels Pitcher Traded Away Right Before Opening Day Already DFA'd By New Team
Mike Trout Says He's Been 'Grinding' To Break Out of Slump for Angels
Angels Manager Has No Plans to Change Lineup Amid Major Struggles
Mike Trout Had Simple Message to Jo Adell Before He Hit Walk-Off for Angels
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.