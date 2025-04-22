Halos Today

Angels Notes: Major Schedule Change, Recently-Traded Pitcher Already DFA’d

Gabe Smallson

May 30, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Jose Suarez (54) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
May 30, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Jose Suarez (54) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels have a few edits to their future scheduling because of a local NBA team.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in a playoff series with the Minnesota Timberwolves and will be headed to Minneapolis on April 25 and 27. Since the Halos also play the Minnesota Twins these days, and the two locations of the games are right next to each other, the baseball games are being bumped in an effort to ease traffic in the area.

In other Angels news, a Halos pitcher who was traded right before Opening Day has already been designated for assignment by his new team, the Atlanta Braves. The Braves made a trade for a right-hander and DFA'd the southpaw in the process.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Schedule Shaken Up Due to Lakers Playoffs Games

Angels Pitcher Traded Away Right Before Opening Day Already DFA'd By New Team

Mike Trout Says He's Been 'Grinding' To Break Out of Slump for Angels

Angels Manager Has No Plans to Change Lineup Amid Major Struggles

Mike Trout Had Simple Message to Jo Adell Before He Hit Walk-Off for Angels

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News