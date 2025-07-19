Angels Notes: Major Trade Deadline Prediction, Mike Trout Announcement, Blockbuster Trade Idea
Jorge Soler, Taylor Ward and Jo Adell all homered in the Los Angeles Angels' 6-5 win over the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. Their record improved to 48-49 on the season.
In other news, The Athletic's Sam Blum expects the Angels to be aggressive buyers at the trade deadline at the end of July, believing they are desperate to end their postseason drought. The Angels are within striking distance of the final Wild Card spot, and a few more MLB-level players could push them over the edge.
While Blum believes the Angels will be buyers, plenty of Angels have found their names on the rumor mill as the deadline approaches. One proposal completely overhauls the Angels' farm system, bringing in four top 30 prospects from the Phillies in exchange for Ward and Reid Detmers.
And finally, Mike Trout believes he is nearing a return to the field, from which he has been absent since suffering a bone bruise in his left knee at the end of April. Trout didn't give a timeline for his return, but said he would return to the outfield "soon."
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
