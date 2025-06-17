Angels Notes: Major Trade Updates, Blockbuster Idea, Shutout Win Over Yankees
The Los Angeles Angels shut out the New York Yankees in extra innings, 1-0, behind seven shutout innings from Jose Sorriano, a clutch Nolan Schanuel double in the top of the 11th inning to break the deadlock, and a Christian Moore throw home from second to keep the Angels in the lead in the bottom of the extra frame. The Halos improved to 34-37 on the year.
Additionally, the Halos have a few updates ahead of the trade deadline. The Angels could potentially move two key pitchers depending on what a theoretical deal would net.
In more trade murmurs, a star outfielder for the Halos has been linked to a National League powerhouse. This blockbuster trade would likely get a massive return that could help the Angels this season and beyond.
Finally, Moore's defense wasn't the only talk of Monday as he collected his first major league hit. Despite growing up in Brooklyn, NY, it was also the 22-year-old's first time at Yankee Stadium for a hilarious reason that barred him from attending a game in the Bronx for the last two decades.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Could Move Two Crucial Pitchers Before Trade Deadline
Angels Star Outfielder Linked to NL West Powerhouse in Blockbuster Trade
Angels' Christian Moore Prepares for First Time at Yankee Stadium for Hilarious Reason
Angels' Ron Washington Receives Hall of Fame Induction
Angels Tweets of the Day:
