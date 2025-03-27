Angels Notes: Mickey Moniak Signs, Massive Injury Update, New Clubhouse Rule Drawing Major Criticism
The Los Angeles Angels have been dealing with their fair share of injuries this spring. One of their newly acquired pieces had a somewhat mysterious start to his ailment, but his status for Opening Day is finally revealed.
Additionally, a new rule that manager Ron Washington has implemented is already causing a stir in the baseball world: No phones allowed in the clubhouse.
The no phones policy for the clubhouse has brought many players on the Angels together and led to conversations that would never have taken place without the rule. A few notable former players have been skeptical of the rule and discussed how they are opposed to it while a key piece of the Halos defended his team in response.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Reveal Yoan Moncada's Status for Opening Day
Former MLB Players Slam Angels New Clubhouse Rules
Catcher Slams Haters Regarding No Phone Rule in Clubhouse
Reid Detmers Reacts to Losing Angels' 5th Starter Competition
Angels' Once Top Prospect Who Struggled in 2024 is 'On a Mission' Says Manager
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.