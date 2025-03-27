Halos Today

Angels Notes: Mickey Moniak Signs, Massive Injury Update, New Clubhouse Rule Drawing Major Criticism

Gabe Smallson

Sep 22, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington talks with Houston Astros coaches on the field before the game at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington talks with Houston Astros coaches on the field before the game at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels have been dealing with their fair share of injuries this spring. One of their newly acquired pieces had a somewhat mysterious start to his ailment, but his status for Opening Day is finally revealed.

Additionally, a new rule that manager Ron Washington has implemented is already causing a stir in the baseball world: No phones allowed in the clubhouse.

The no phones policy for the clubhouse has brought many players on the Angels together and led to conversations that would never have taken place without the rule. A few notable former players have been skeptical of the rule and discussed how they are opposed to it while a key piece of the Halos defended his team in response.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Reveal Yoan Moncada's Status for Opening Day

Former MLB Players Slam Angels New Clubhouse Rules

Catcher Slams Haters Regarding No Phone Rule in Clubhouse

Reid Detmers Reacts to Losing Angels' 5th Starter Competition

Angels' Once Top Prospect Who Struggled in 2024 is 'On a Mission' Says Manager

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News