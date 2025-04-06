Halos Today

Angels Notes: Massive Injury Updates on 3 Key Players, Mike Trout Trade Odds

Valentina Martinez

Feb 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada signs autographs prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during spring training at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.
Three players left the Los Angeles Angels' home opener on Friday with injuries. Yoan Moncada, Luis Rengifo, and Ryan Zeferjahn.

However, manager Ron Washington said none of the players are expected to go on the injured list.

Three-time MVP Mike Trout could be traded, according to Angels insider Sam Blum. However, there's more of a chance the face of the franchise remains in Anaheim.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

