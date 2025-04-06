Angels Notes: Massive Injury Updates on 3 Key Players, Mike Trout Trade Odds
Three players left the Los Angeles Angels' home opener on Friday with injuries. Yoan Moncada, Luis Rengifo, and Ryan Zeferjahn.
However, manager Ron Washington said none of the players are expected to go on the injured list.
Three-time MVP Mike Trout could be traded, according to Angels insider Sam Blum. However, there's more of a chance the face of the franchise remains in Anaheim.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
