Angels Notes: Massive Roster Move, Trade Unlikely With Dodgers, Major Deadline Updates
The Los Angeles Angels won their series opener against the Texas Rangers on Monday, 6-4. Luis Rengifo broke a 116-at-bat homer streak to give the Angels a 6-3 lead, which they saw out through the remainder of the game.
Ahead of the game, the Angels called up starter Jack Kochanowicz after one start in the minors where he allowed no earned runs. He didn't allow any earned runs in Monday's contest either, though two Rangers batters crossed the plate on an error by Gustavo Campero.
In other news, an MLB insider stated the Angels are unlikely to deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline, despite the Dodgers' need for a closer and the availability of Kenley Jansen.
"I feel like it is more likely that hell freezes over than Arte Moreno deals with the Dodgers," Murray said. "I can’t see him doing it."
On top of Jansen, Taylor Ward could be on the move by Thursday, as ESPN believes there's a 60 percent chance of the star moving at the deadline.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Outfielder Has 60 Percent Chance of Being Traded, Linked to 5 Teams by Insider
Angels Unlikely to Trade $10 Million All-Star to Dodgers in Major Update
Angels Make Massive Roster Move, Option Struggling Pitcher Ahead of Monday’s Game
Angels GM Perry Minasian Under Most Pressure This Deadline, Says Insider
Angels Bringing Back Recently Demoted Pitcher to Start Monday vs Rangers
Will Mike Trout Return to Outfield This Year? Angels Star Answers
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.