Angels Notes: Mike Trout Announcement, Fifth Starter Update, Huge Breakouts Incoming?
The Los Angeles Angels saw three-time MVP Mike Trout make a major announcement about a future World Baseball Classic run. The last time Trout competed in the tournament, he was on the wrong end of a series-clinching strikeout to win the gold medal by former teammate Shohei Ohtani.
In other Angels news, manager Ron Washington has a huge decision to make regarding the fifth starter in the Angels rotation. There are many talented candidates to make the cut, but only one will be a starter while the rest could bolster the bullpen or start in Triple-A.
And finally, a breakout season is predicted for one of the Angels' former top prospects looking to have a bounce-back season. After a shaky 2024, things are lining up for this next season to not just get his ERA down, but his confidence up.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels’ Mike Trout Makes Major Announcement Regarding Future Plans
Angels' Ron Washington Provides Update on Fifth Starter Competition
Insider Predicts Breakout Year for Former Angels Top Prospect Pitcher
Angels Top Prospect Worked With Aaron Judge's Hitting Coach, and Now He's Breaking Out
