Angels Notes: Mike Trout History, Robert Stephenson Injured, Manager Spoke to Yusei Kikuchi After Comments
The Los Angeles Angels broke their eight-game losing streak Saturday, taking down the Colorado Rockies by a score of 3-0.
Superstar outfielder Mike Trout hit a 485-foot blast in the top of the eighth to seal the win, reaching 400 career home runs in the process. He is the second active player to reach 400 homers, the other being Giancarlo Stanton.
Ahead of the game, the Angels placed reliever Robert Stephenson on the injured list. It is his third trip to the IL this season, and he has pitched just 12 times since the Angels signed him ahead of the 2024 season.
In other news, interim manager Ray Montgomery spoke to starter Yusei Kikuchi about his comments following the Angels' 5-2 loss to the Brewers on Thursday. Kikuchi was upset Montgomery took him out of the game in the bottom of the sixth while the Angels were winning, 2-1.
“I said, ‘if I’d have taken you out of the game and you weren’t upset, I would be more concerned about that than being removed from the game, which you felt like you should have stayed in,’” Montgomery said on Friday. “We had a conversation about it. He certainly understands where I was coming from. Those decisions can be questioned all the time.”
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
