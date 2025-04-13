Angels Notes: Mike Trout Incident With Fan, Shocking Trade Idea, Ominous Injury Update
The Los Angeles Angels improved to 9-5 on the year, defeating the Houston Astros, 4-1, but it wasn't without some drama involving a fan interfering with Mike Trout.
Trout made a leaping attempt at a catch, but the ball was then pulled out of his glove by a visibly shaken-up fan who even offered to give the ball back. The umpires then decided that instead of fan interference, it was a foul ball.
In other Angels news, a pitcher is linked to a National League contender in what would be a surprising trade. The right-hander is having a dominant start to his Halos career as he was just acquired this past offseason.
In other pitching news, an ominous update is given by a bright pitcher who recently moved to the injured list. A velocity decrease was originally labeled as an 'off day,' but later turned into an IL stint.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
