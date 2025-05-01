Angels Notes: Mike Trout Injury, Major Rotation Change, Top Prospect Breaking Out
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Seattle Mariners, 9-3, Wednesday afternoon as they dropped their fifth straight game and fell to 12-17.
To make matters worse, Mike Trout had to leave the contest early due to left knee soreness. The three-time MVP took tests on his knee and hopes to play in Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers.
Additionally, manager Ron Washington shook up the rotation in an effort to play to the specific strengths of his pitchers. Southpaw Yusei Kikuchi was the only arm whose position in the rotation didn't change.
Finally, a top prospect has been having a dominant week in the minors. The recent first-round draft choice is showing signs of a major breakthrough in a promising update.
