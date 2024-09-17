Angels Notes: Mike Trout Makes Huge Concession, Prospect Promoted, Sam Aldegheri on Being 'Exploited'
The Angels lost to the Chicago White Sox, 8-4 on Monday, thwarting the White Sox's quest to be the worst team in modern MLB history. For their part, the Angels crept closer to securing the best odds in the MLB draft lottery. So there's that.
In today’s lineup of updates, the Los Angeles Angels are making significant moves both on and off the field. Whether it’s career milestones or roster adjustments, we're covering everything you might have missed.
Gustavo Campero's Swift Rise to the MLB
Gustavo Campero, once a Rule 5 pick, has been promoted to the major leagues after playing just 14 games at Triple-A. Named the 2024 Trash Pandas Hitter of the Year, Campero made his major league debut on Sunday, a significant step in his career.
Mike Trout Considers Position Change
Mike Trout has expressed openness to a positional shift in the 2025 season, an overdue concession to the toll injuries have taken on his body — and his career. The 11-time All-Star and three-time MVP has been approached about moving out of center field before, but resisted.
Sam Aldegheri: Breaking Ground and Overcoming Nerves
Sam Aldegheri, a recent addition to the MLB roster, not only navigated the expected pressures of his major league debut but also carried the honor of being the first Italian-born player to pitch in the majors. He's open to being a spokesperson for his country's baseball future.
Angels Part Ways With Former Dodgers Pitcher
In a series of roster adjustments, the Angels have designated Nick Robertson for assignment following a challenging stint at Triple-A.