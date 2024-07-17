Angels Notes: Mike Trout's Big Fan, Trade Rumors, Draft Recap
No Angels appeared in the All-Star Game after all.
Tyler Anderson's big night came and went with only a video introduction at Globe Life Field as proof of his attendance. The Angels veteran was not among the nine AL pitchers Bruce Bochy called on Tuesday during a 5-3 win over the National League at the Midsummer Classic.
Here's what else you might have missed Tuesday:
Trout Named Best MLB Player by Famous Rival
Angels’ star Mike Trout received high praise from a longtime rival Tuesday. Even though he missed the All-Star Game for the first time in his career, Trout was chosen as the best player in the MLB by Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper. This acknowledgment is a reminder of Trout's potential when healthy, and the remarkable 14-year career he's already put together.
Angels Part Ways with Former All-Star
The Angels have officially released a former All-Star player following his designation for assignment. Miguel Sano will head to free agency looking for a fresh start after a disastrous end to his time in Anaheim.
Angels Focus on Pitchers in Draft's Second Day
During the second day of the MLB draft, the Angels concentrated on bolstering their pitching staff by selecting several promising amateur pitchers. The strategy amplified the Angels' focus on shoring up an obvious weakness with pitchers who can help the major league club win sooner rather than later.
Angels Minor Leaguer Wins Major Award
An Angels minor leaguer has captured a major accolade, underscoring the depth of talent within the team's farm system. Double-A catcher Gustavo Campero has quietly risen the ranks as a dangerous hitter.
Trade Opportunities for Angels Pitcher José Soriano
José Soriano has been identified as a potential trade fit for three MLB teams: the Guardians, Cardinals, and Brewers. With a 3.71 ERA and 72 strikeouts, Soriano stands out as a valuable trade chip for the Angels as the trade deadline approaches.