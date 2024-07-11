Angels Notes: Mike Trout's Big News, Luis Rengifo Injury Update, Trade Rumors
The Angels defeated the Texas Rangers, 7-2 on Wednesday, avoiding a series sweep. Here's all the headlines you might have missed:
Former Angels Pitcher Returns to Minors
Matt Andriese, a right-handed pitcher formerly with the Angels, was designated for assignment and sent to Triple-A for the second time this season by the Miami Marlins. It's the latest chapter in his up and down career.
Mike Trout's Exciting Update
Mike Trout, the celebrated center fielder for the Angels, has shared the best news of his season: the birth of his second child. Beckham Trout's little brother is adorable.
Angels in Trade Discussions with Pirates About Outfielder
The Angels are reportedly in discussions with the Pittsburgh Pirates about a potential trade involving one of their outfielders, Taylor Ward. The news comes as little surprise, as Ward has been widely viewed as one of the Angels' stronger trade candidates, but news of the Pirates' mutual interest invites speculation over who the Angels might receive in return.
Logan O'Hoppe's Remarkable Performance
Catcher Logan O'Hoppe delivered a memorable game, hitting two solo home runs off a Rangers pitcher he once admired. It was a triumph of youth over experience.
Positive Update on Luis Rengifo's Hand Injury
Luis Rengifo, who had been facing concerns regarding a hand injury, received encouraging news after consultation with a hand specialist.