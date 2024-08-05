Halos Today

Angels Notes: Mike Trout's Potential Successor, Historic Fastball, Video of the Day

J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 30, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) places a halo on right fielder Jo Adell (7) after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) places a halo on right fielder Jo Adell (7) after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Three early runs was all Griffin Canning needed to emerge victorious from one of his best starts of the season. Canning allowed only one earned run in five innings, and the Angels' bullpen didn't allow another run in a 3-2 victory over the New York Mets.

Here's what else you might have missed Sunday:

Are The Angels Lining Up Mike Trout's Successor In Center Field?

With Mike Trout sidelined for the rest of the season due to a meniscus tear, the Angels are actively exploring their options for a new center fielder. Manager Ron Washington is experimenting with different players to see who might fit the role best in Trout's absence, and a familiar name is getting a fresh look.

Watch: Angels Pitcher Makes History With Game-Ending Fastball

Ben Joyce made a significant mark in his career: his first save was sealed with a remarkable fastball that to end the game, striking out J.D. Martinez. Despite challenges with his PitchCom due to the noisy stadium, Joyce threw one of the fastest pitches ever on record.

Angels Video of the Day

Angels Tweets of the Day

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/Angels News