Angels Notes: Mike Trout's Potential Successor, Historic Fastball, Video of the Day
Three early runs was all Griffin Canning needed to emerge victorious from one of his best starts of the season. Canning allowed only one earned run in five innings, and the Angels' bullpen didn't allow another run in a 3-2 victory over the New York Mets.
Here's what else you might have missed Sunday:
Are The Angels Lining Up Mike Trout's Successor In Center Field?
With Mike Trout sidelined for the rest of the season due to a meniscus tear, the Angels are actively exploring their options for a new center fielder. Manager Ron Washington is experimenting with different players to see who might fit the role best in Trout's absence, and a familiar name is getting a fresh look.
Watch: Angels Pitcher Makes History With Game-Ending Fastball
Ben Joyce made a significant mark in his career: his first save was sealed with a remarkable fastball that to end the game, striking out J.D. Martinez. Despite challenges with his PitchCom due to the noisy stadium, Joyce threw one of the fastest pitches ever on record.