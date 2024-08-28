Angels Notes: Mike Trout to Long-Term IL, Team Meeting Held, Chase Silseth Update
The Angels lost to the Tigers in a game delayed by weather, their sixth consecutive loss.
Here's all the headlines you might have missed Tuesday:
Angels Hold Team Meeting Prior To Game Against Detroit Tigers
The Angels' series opener against the Detroit Tigers was marked by a team meeting and a weather-induced delay. As the team prepared to embark on their series at Comerica Park, these pre-game activities set a strategic tone for the upcoming games.
Significant Roster Move: Mike Trout Placed on Long-Term IL
The Angels placed Matt Moore on the 15-day injured list, moved star outfielder Mike Trout to the 60-day IL, and selected the contract of pitcher Ryan Miller. For Trout, it's a procedural move — his season was already over — but Moore's absence will deprive the Angels of their top lefty reliever for at least the next 15 days.
Prospect's Recovery and 2025 Rotation Hopes
Despite undergoing season-ending surgery, a promising Angels prospect is eyeing a spot in the 2025 starting rotation. His recovery and training in the coming months will be crucial to his inclusion in the Angels' future plans.