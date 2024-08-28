Halos Today

Angels Notes: Mike Trout to Long-Term IL, Team Meeting Held, Chase Silseth Update

J.P. Hoornstra

Aug 27, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Johnny Cueto (36) waits on the mound for manager Ron Washington to pull him from the game after giving up a pair of home runs against the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Angels lost to the Tigers in a game delayed by weather, their sixth consecutive loss.

Here's all the headlines you might have missed Tuesday:

Angels Hold Team Meeting Prior To Game Against Detroit Tigers

The Angels' series opener against the Detroit Tigers was marked by a team meeting and a weather-induced delay. As the team prepared to embark on their series at Comerica Park, these pre-game activities set a strategic tone for the upcoming games.

Significant Roster Move: Mike Trout Placed on Long-Term IL

The Angels placed Matt Moore on the 15-day injured list, moved star outfielder Mike Trout to the 60-day IL, and selected the contract of pitcher Ryan Miller. For Trout, it's a procedural move — his season was already over — but Moore's absence will deprive the Angels of their top lefty reliever for at least the next 15 days.

Prospect's Recovery and 2025 Rotation Hopes

Despite undergoing season-ending surgery, a promising Angels prospect is eyeing a spot in the 2025 starting rotation. His recovery and training in the coming months will be crucial to his inclusion in the Angels' future plans.

J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

