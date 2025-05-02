Halos Today

Angels Notes: Mike Trout to Miss Significant Time, Halos Sign Reliever, Another Brutal Loss

Noah Camras

Apr 15, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout reacts to striking out against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. All MLB players will be wearing the number 42 on Jackie Robinson Day to commemorate Robinson making his major league debut in 1947. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels lost yet again on Thursday, dropping the series opener against the Detroit Tigers, 10-4, at Angel Stadium. The Angels led by two runs entering the eighth inning, but proceeded to allow Detroit to score eight runs over the final two frames.

In more bad news, Angels manager Ron Washington revealed the team is placing superstar outfielder Mike Trout on the injured list. Per Washington, Trout has a bone bruise in his knee. While it's not considered too serious, he's set to miss a couple weeks at a minimum.

Finally, the Angels recently signed a veteran reliever to bolster the team's pitching depth. He'll hope to make his way to the majors and help a bullpen that has struggled mightily this season.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

