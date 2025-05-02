Angels Notes: Mike Trout to Miss Significant Time, Halos Sign Reliever, Another Brutal Loss
The Los Angeles Angels lost yet again on Thursday, dropping the series opener against the Detroit Tigers, 10-4, at Angel Stadium. The Angels led by two runs entering the eighth inning, but proceeded to allow Detroit to score eight runs over the final two frames.
In more bad news, Angels manager Ron Washington revealed the team is placing superstar outfielder Mike Trout on the injured list. Per Washington, Trout has a bone bruise in his knee. While it's not considered too serious, he's set to miss a couple weeks at a minimum.
Finally, the Angels recently signed a veteran reliever to bolster the team's pitching depth. He'll hope to make his way to the majors and help a bullpen that has struggled mightily this season.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news:
