Angels Notes: Multiple Players to IL, Arte Moreno Slammed, $5.3M Gold Glover Linked to Halos
The Los Angeles Angels lost the second game of their three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Friday by a score of 2-1.
The Halos made several roster moves before the game began, selecting catcher Chad Wallach and right-hander Connor Brogdon to the major league roster while sending catcher Travis d'Arnaud and reliever Andrew Chafin to the injured list. They also moved Reid Detmers to the 60-day IL and designated Niko Kavadas for assignment.
In other news, MLB insider Jeff Passan commented on the reasons the Angels haven't been as successful over the last handful of seasons, and pointed towards owner Arte Moreno.
"The love that [Moreno] has for that championship team and really for the late '90s/early 2000s Angels — the Darin Erstad, Troy Percival, Tim Salmon, Garrett Anderson — the Angels are where they are I think because Arte Moreno is constantly trying to recapture something from a bygone era," Passan said. "And it's almost as if the Angels in some ways are the team that acts like the sabermetric revolution never happened.
And finally, with free agency around the corner, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter made predictions on the Angels' lineup for the upcoming season. Reuter predicted slugger Yoan Moncada would leave in the offseason and head to the Pirates, and be replaced by the Toronto Blue Jays' Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
