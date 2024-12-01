Angels Notes: New-Look Rotation, Pitcher Makes Big Announcement, World-Series Winning Closer Linked
After signing starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, the Los Angeles Angels rotation in 2025 is now expected to feature Kikuchi, Tyler Anderson, Reid Detmers, José Soriano, and Kyle Hendricks. This remains subject to change before the start of next season.
Former Angels pitcher Kenny Rosenberg has signed with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com believes that Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen could be a good fit for the Angels to sign. The Angels need to add to their bullpen, and Treinen would provide an upgrade.
