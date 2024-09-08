Angels Notes: Niko Kavadas' Unusual Strategy; Sam Aldegheri Makes History; Bryce Teodisio Arrives
Taylor Ward hit a leadoff homer and Tyler Anderson carried a no-hit bid into the 5th, but the Angels' bullpen suffered a late meltdown in a 6-4 loss.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed Saturday:
Angels' Manager Wants Slugger With 43 Percent Strikeout Rate to Swing More
Angels manager Ron Washington encourages Niko Kavadas to increase his swing rate, despite his high strikeout percentage. Why? Washington's counterintuitive advice aims to harness Kavadas' prodigious power by leaning into his strength, building confidence at the plate, and adjusting to MLB pitching.
Angels Pitcher Did Something For the First Time in MLB in 75 Years
In a remarkable display of skill, rookie pitcher Sam Aldegheri achieved a feat that had not been accomplished in more than 75 years. No Italian-born pitcher had won a game in baseball's highest league since 1949, a fact that underscores the new globalization of MLB.
Two Outfielders Land on IL, Former Undrafted Free Agent Gets First Call-Up
The Angels will end the 2024 season even farther from full strength, as outfielders Jo Adell and Kevin Pillar land on the injured list. The moves allowed former undrafted free agent Bryce Teodosio to receive his first major league promotion.
Ron Washington Commends Angels Bullpen For Shutting Down Rangers
Angels manager Ron Washington has acknowledged the strength of the bullpen following a significant win against the Texas Rangers. The bullpen's performance was critical in securing the victory, a promising sign as the Angels look ahead to 2025.